Donald Trump has publicly discussed a proposed $2,000 one-time payment for eligible citizens as part of his tariff policy. However, the initiative still lacks a defined legal framework and funding.

The proposal generated expectations, but also key questions: the government has still not defined who would be eligible for the benefit, how it would be financed, or what role Congress would have in approving the funds.

When would the one-time payment of 2,000 dollars be sent?

Trump said the payments could be made toward the end of the year, referring to precedents of extraordinary transfers made by the executive branch. However, there is no official schedule or order that would activate the automatic disbursement of the funds.

The White House said that any payout of this magnitude must be turned into a formal budget proposal, so the final timeline will depend on congressional involvement.

Who would qualify and where would the funds come from?

The scope of the 2,000-dollar one-time payment is still undefined, but the plan would include U.S. citizens and foreign nationals with legal status, subject to income and residency requirements.

As for funding, the government is pointing to tariff revenue, which is around 300 billion dollars a year, an amount insufficient to cover a program estimated at 600 billion.

In addition, an adverse ruling from the Supreme Court could force part of those resources to be returned, which further complicates its viability.