The Government of Miami’s Senior Rental Assistance Program offers financial support each month for tenants in the city over 62 years old who meet certain eligibility criteria.

This financial aid, which is granted over 12 months, will provide a total of 6,000 dollars to cover part of the monthly rent, paid directly to the landlord in payments of 500 dollars per period.

Financial assistance for the home: there is time until February 20 to sign up

The 2026 call opened last Monday, January 27, giving interested parties who may be considered eligible until February 20 to submit their application.

The forms to begin the request can be picked up, depending on the district, at any of the locations indicated in this list. There, instructions on submission will also be provided.

Requirements that applicants for this money will be asked to meet

According to official information, all applicants must

Be over 62 years old.

Rent a home within the city limits of Miami.

Have a household income of 50% AMI or below, based on the number of people in the household.

Be current on rent.

Have a rental or lease agreement.

Required documents

As a minimum requirement, it will be necessary to submit when registering:

A completed program application with a signed affidavit on paper.

Copy of the complete and signed lease agreement.

Copy of a valid Florida-issued ID card

The most recent proof of monthly income available.

Ineligibilities for assistance

Those facing eviction.

Applicants who have already been approved previously.

Current Section 8 beneficiaries.

Residents of public housing or the Section 202 project.

Essential information that all applicants should know

Authorities indicated that computerized lotteries will be held for each district. This mechanism will seek to establish a numerical order for processing applications.

The official lists will be published no later than March 31.

It is explained that, due to the great expected demand for applications, only those who preliminarily qualify for this assistance will be contacted.