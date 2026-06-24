China took a historic step in its global strategy by confirming the installation of its first military base outside its territory, in one of the most sensitive regions on the planet.

The move strengthens its international presence and raises concern over the growing level of competition among powers.

China confirmed the installation of its first and only overseas military base

The base is located in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, a strategic point near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important maritime corridors in the world. A large share of global trade, including oil, gas, and essential goods, passes through this area.

The installation in Djibouti marks a shift in China’s foreign policy, traditionally focused on its own territory. With this base, the country aims to:

Protect its trade routes

Secure the transit of strategic resources

Expand its global military presence

Controlling or having a presence at this passage implies direct influence over the international economic flow.

Fears of a Third World War are growing

The Horn of Africa is one of the most militarized regions in the world. Forces from other countries also operate in Djibouti, making the territory a point of major geopolitical tension.

The coexistence of military bases from different powers reflects the strategic importance of the area and the competition for control of key routes. Some analysts consider that this area could become a hotspot for conflict, due to:

The concentration of economic interests

The competition among powers

The importance of maritime routes

Although there is no imminent conflict, the region is closely watched for its strategic relevance.