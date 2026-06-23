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Having a passport is required for all citizens who want to travel abroad. The Department of State (DOS) refers to this document as “your ticket to international travel” and emphasizes the importance of keeping it up to date.
The US Government confirmed all dates of the Special Passport Acceptance Fair nationwide in July, where all citizens and legal residents without a passport can obtain one through this system in upcoming events.
How to obtain a passport at a Special Passport Acceptance Fair
Special Passport Acceptance Fairs are only for first-time applicants, children, and anyone eligible to apply in person using Form DS-11.
Applicants are generally required to bring proof of U.S. citizenship, a valid photo identification document, a passport photo, and the appropriate application fees.
For many travelers, attending a Passport Acceptance Fair is a convenient way to start the passport application process and prepare for upcoming international trips.
How to Find a Passport Acceptance Fair
Upcoming Passport Acceptance Fairs are typically announced by the U.S. Department of State and participating passport acceptance facilities. Dates, locations, and appointment requirements may vary depending on the event.
Travelers are encouraged to check local announcements and prepare all required documents before attending a fair to ensure a smooth application process.
July 2026 passports fairs
- White Plains, New York — White Plains Hospital. July 9. Walk-ins accepted.
- Tucson, Arizona — El Pueblo Center. July 9. No appointment required.
- Carson, Iowa — Carson Community Center. July 14. Walk-in service available.
- Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — Tice’s Senior Center. July 14. No appointment required.
- Worthington, Ohio — Old Worthington Library. July 15. Open to passport applicants without appointments.
- Juncos, Puerto Rico — Casa Alcaldía Activities Hall. July 15. Walk-ins welcome.
- West Harrison, New York — Village Green. July 16. Evening passport acceptance event.
- Clarkston, Georgia — Georgia State University, Clarkston Campus. July 18. No appointment required.
- Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham Main Post Office. July 18. Extended service hours available.
- San Juan Capistrano, California — Unidos South OC. July 18. Appointment required.
- La Feria, Texas — Bailey H. Dunlap Memorial Library. July 18. Walk-ins accepted.
- White Plains, New York — Westchester County Clerk. July 21. No appointment required.
- Knoxville, Tennessee — Knox County Health Department. July 23–24. Appointment required.
- Fullerton, California — Pacific Drive School. July 25. Appointment required.
- Bradenton, Florida — Bayshore Gardens Community Church. July 25. Walk-ins accepted.
- Naples, Florida — Heritage Bay Government Center. July 25. No appointment required.
- Richmond, Texas — Cottage House in Veranda. July 27. Appointment required.