Having a passport is required for all citizens who want to travel abroad. The Department of State (DOS) refers to this document as “your ticket to international travel” and emphasizes the importance of keeping it up to date.

The US Government confirmed all dates of the Special Passport Acceptance Fair nationwide in July, where all citizens and legal residents without a passport can obtain one through this system in upcoming events.

How to obtain a passport at a Special Passport Acceptance Fair

Special Passport Acceptance Fairs are only for first-time applicants, children, and anyone eligible to apply in person using Form DS-11.

Applicants are generally required to bring proof of U.S. citizenship, a valid photo identification document, a passport photo, and the appropriate application fees.

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For many travelers, attending a Passport Acceptance Fair is a convenient way to start the passport application process and prepare for upcoming international trips.

How to Find a Passport Acceptance Fair

Upcoming Passport Acceptance Fairs are typically announced by the U.S. Department of State and participating passport acceptance facilities. Dates, locations, and appointment requirements may vary depending on the event.

Travelers are encouraged to check local announcements and prepare all required documents before attending a fair to ensure a smooth application process.

July 2026 passports fairs