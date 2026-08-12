When buying chocolate, the chances of opening it and finding that the bar is covered with a white layer are high, and despite the fact that many people associate it with the presence of mold, this coloring has another explanation.

This layer is called bloom and has several causes. It usually appears when the product was exposed to temperature changes or humidity while it remained in storage.

Chocolate turns white: What does it mean?

There are two possible reasons why this phenomenon can occur.

The first is called fat bloom, and it happens because the fat in chocolate, particularly cocoa butter, can separate and rise to the surface of the candy.

It can happen when the product experiences sudden temperature changes. In other words, if it melts and then cools again, the structure of the fats changes and this coloring appears.

On the other hand, there is also sugar bloom, which is related to sugar. It happens when moisture comes into contact with the chocolate and dissolves the sugar on the surface, something that, as the water evaporates, leaves visible crystals. It can happen when chocolate is left in the refrigerator without protection.

What should you keep in mind before eating chocolate when it turns white?

Although many people believe that when a white layer appears the product should be discarded, it is not an indicator that the chocolate is spoiled.

If the product has been stored properly, and does not show other signs of being spoiled, it can be eaten safely.

It is recommended to store chocolate in a cool, dry place away from heat sources.