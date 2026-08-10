The router is the central device that distributes the internet signal throughout the home, allowing cell phones, computers, and other devices to connect. However, its operation can be affected by multiple factors such as location, nearby objects, or interference.

For that reason, there are many home tricks circulating on social media to improve performance simply. Among these techniques, one option is to place a coin on top of this device.

Why should a coin be placed on the Wi-Fi router?

Those who defend this trick claim that placing a coin on the device could help keep it stable or even improve the way the signal is distributed. However, in most cases, these claims are based more on popular beliefs related to technology than on concrete scientific tests.

There is also the idea that the coin, because it is made of metal, could work as a kind of antenna or heat sink, helping reduce variations in the Wi-Fi signal. This theory relies on the conductive properties of the material, although it does not have solid technical support.

In other contexts, using a coin on the router is about something much simpler: adding weight. When the device is light, it can easily move due to the tension of the cables, and the coin acts as a homemade solution to keep it from shifting.

What do the experts say about this trick?

Experts in networks and technology agree that there is no scientific basis supporting the idea that placing a coin improves the internet connection. Among the main arguments they point out, the following stand out:

No impact : a coin is far too small to generate a real effect on the radio waves used by Wi-Fi, whether on the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz bands.

Possible overheating : placing objects on top of the router can block the ventilation slots. When the device does not dissipate heat well, its performance is affected, and its useful life can be shortened.

Unwanted interference: in the worst-case scenario, the buildup of coins or other metal objects could harm the signal instead of improving it, creating dead spots inside the home.

Where they do not recommend placing the router at home

According to technology experts, there are places in the home where you should not put the Wi-Fi router: