The U.S. Government strengthened tax controls and confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can investigate people who report high income and a large number of financial transactions in the same year.

The focus is on taxpayers who exceed certain economic activity thresholds, since these movements can trigger automatic reviews within the tax system.

IRS automatically investigates bank accounts that exceed this amount of money

IRS reviews can begin when a person exceeds approximately USD 20,000 in annual gross income linked to business or service activities and accumulates more than 200 transactions in the same calendar year.

The goal is to detect income that has not been declared, irregular business activity, or discrepancies between what is reported and what circulates in bank accounts or payment platforms.

How the holders of these bank accounts should act

People who reach those income and transaction levels should:

Declare their income correctly

Keep records of of transactions

File the corresponding tax forms

Consult a accountant if they have doubts

Complying with tax obligations avoids penalties and deeper audits.