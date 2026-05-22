The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) indicates on its official website to all debtors and their relatives what the consequences can be of having received a “Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Your Right to a Hearing” and not responding urgently.

It is important to note that, if this notice is sent and the asset determined to be seized are the bank accounts, when the delinquent taxpayer is a family signatory, not only are their own funds at risk, but also those of their loved one.

In that sense, it is essential to respond to the notice promptly and work as soon as possible on a plan that allows this measure to be avoided.

What happens if IRS blocks a taxpayer’s bank accounts

The levy takes effect from the date and time it is delivered. From that moment on, the bank accounts are automatically frozen and, unless the penalty is lifted because the debt was settled or for another reason that prevents it from being carried out, once the waiting period has passed the funds will be taken.

According to the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), the agency is required to wait 21 days - during which the funds will be unusable - before it can carry out the action and take the funds.

This time is intended to give taxpayers a specific period to contact the IRS and set up a plan to pay the tax or report any type of error.

In what situations can this blockage affect a relative of a debtor taxpayer

The IRS can seize the funds in a relative’s bank account of a debtor taxpayer as long as the affected taxpayer is officially listed as a signatory.

What the relative must do to get rid of the IRS measure

To resolve these cases, it is necessary for the legal account holder to contact the agency at the number indicated on Form 668-A and explain in detail why the funds actually belong to them, and not to the taxpayer.