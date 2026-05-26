When it comes to cleaning the home, vinegar has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its disinfecting and deodorizing benefits. In that trend, more and more people are choosing to spray it around the sink as a simple, inexpensive trick to keep this area clean and free of bad odors.

Although it often goes unnoticed, the edge of the sink tends to accumulate moisture, soap residue, limescale, and bacteria . Faced with this problem, spraying vinegar regularly emerges as a simple solution to improve hygiene and prevent the buildup of dirt.

Why they advise spraying vinegar around the sink

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a component that helps more easily remove mineral residues and built-up grease from different bathroom and kitchen surfaces.

When sprayed around the sink, it can

remove limescale stains

reduce bad odors

make it easier to remove soap residue

reduce the buildup of bacteria

prevent the appearance of mold in damp areas

How to properly apply this home trick with vinegar

To apply this trick, the advice is to put white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray it on the edges of the sink, with special emphasis on the joints.

Then it is recommended to let it sit for a few minutes before cleaning with a sponge or damp cloth.

Important information for those who put this trick into practice

Although vinegar is widely used for household cleaning, it is not recommended for use on sensitive surfaces such as marble, natural granite, or some stones, since the acid can damage them over time.