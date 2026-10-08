The Social Security payment schedule will have a special feature that various beneficiaries may not know about: in December 2026, some of them will have the possibility of receiving four deposits during the same month, depending on the conditions each one meets.

The situation is linked to the dates established by the Social Security Administration (SSA) for the different benefits and to a change in the schedule toward the end of the year, which will cause some payments to be concentrated on the same day.

To know whether a person will be able to obtain these four deposits, it will be necessary to take into account which benefit they receive and review the dates set by the SSA for the month of December, since the official schedule makes it possible to identify who is included, who is not, and when the payments will be credited.

In which month will there be four Social Security payments?

December 2026 will be the month in which beneficiaries of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) may receive four payments in their accounts. In this sense, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sets different schedules for each program and, in certain cases, payments may be concentrated in the same month when a usual date is moved up because of a weekend or holiday.

Who will receive four payments?

Beneficiaries who receive Social Security and SSI may have four deposits during December because, according to the SSA, those who receive both benefits normally have Social Security paid on the third day of the month and SSI on the first day. In addition, people who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 receive Social Security on the third day.

In December 2026, those who receive both programs will have an SSI payment on December 1 and a Social Security payment on December 3, but they will also receive two other payments on December 31, one SSI payment corresponding to January 2027 and another Social Security payment that is moved up because the usual payment date falls on a nonworking day.

The official SSA schedule sets the following dates for December 2026:

December 1 : SSI payment.

December 3: Social Security payment for those who receive both benefits and for those who began receiving Social Security before May 1997.

December 9 : Social Security for beneficiaries whose birth date is between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

December 16 : Social Security for beneficiaries whose birth date is between the 11th and the 20th.

December 23 : Social Security for beneficiaries whose birth date is between the 21st and the 31st.

December 31: SSI payment corresponding to January 2027 and advanced Social Security payment.

Why will there be two Social Security payments on the same day?

On December 31, 2026, two payments corresponding to the following month will be concentrated. On the one hand, the SSA will send the SSI corresponding to January 2027, which would normally have to be paid on January 1, but since that date will fall on a federal holiday, Friday, for New Year’s Day, the agency will move the deposit up to the last previous business day, that is, to Thursday, December 31.

The SSA establishes that SSI payments are made on the first day of the corresponding month, except when that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Likewise, on December 31, a Social Security payment will also be sent that, according to the usual schedule, would be set for Sunday, January 3, 2027. However, that date falls on a weekend, which is why the SSA moves the payment up to the previous business day.