New York City’s new rent freeze took effect on October 1, 2026, preventing rent increases for tenants in rent-stabilized apartments whose leases begin or renew through September 30, 2027. The guidelines set allowable increases at 0% for both one-year and two-year leases.

However, the freeze does not apply to every rental property in New York City. The measure covers rent-stabilized apartments, while tenants in unregulated units remain subject to different rules. Residents should check their apartment’s status to determine whether they qualify for the protection.

Who qualifies for New York City’s rent freeze?

The policy protects tenants in rent-stabilized apartments whose leases begin or renew between October 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027. Under the guidelines adopted by the New York City Rent Guidelines Board, landlords cannot increase rents beyond the standard annual adjustment during this period.

New York City has nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments across its five boroughs. However, not all renters are covered by rent stabilization, and eligibility depends on the type of apartment and the applicable lease dates.

Image illustration. New York City’s rent freeze applies to eligible rent-stabilized apartments whose leases begin or renew during the covered period. Ilustración IA GPT | El Cronista Audiencias

Tenants who are unsure whether their apartment qualifies can request their rent history through the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR). They can also call 311 and ask for the city’s Tenant Helpline for assistance.

How does the rent freeze work?

The 0% increase applies to eligible one-year and two-year leases during the covered period. Tenants whose leases renew within these dates should review their renewal documents to ensure the applicable rent guidelines are followed.

The freeze limits increases permitted under the Rent Guidelines Board’s annual adjustments, but it does not mean that every housing-related charge is automatically frozen . The policy also does not extend to apartments outside the rent-stabilization system, which are governed by different rules.

Renters who believe their landlord has applied an increase that violates the guidelines can contact the appropriate city or state housing agency to learn about their options.