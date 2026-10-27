Nearly 1 million Americans could receive $500 payments under a federal initiative announced by President Donald Trump. The refunds target certain people enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance plans, commonly known as Obamacare, in 30 states.

The White House announced the initiative on September 10, 2026, saying the payments would return excess fees collected to operate the federal health insurance marketplace. Payments began going out at the end of September, but not all Obamacare enrollees qualify.

Who qualifies for the $500 Obamacare refund?

The payments target people who enrolled in 2026 health insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov and did not receive premium tax credits to reduce their monthly premiums. These consumers generally paid the full cost of their coverage.

Eligible individuals must have been enrolled in an eligible plan in one of the 30 participating states. The payment is set at $500 per person, rather than being calculated according to each enrollee’s insurance costs.

Which states are included in the refund program?

The initiative covers Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming .

However, living in one of these states does not automatically guarantee a payment. People who received premium tax credits for their 2026 coverage are excluded from this initiative.

Why is the government sending $500 Obamacare refunds?

The Trump administration says the payments will return excess user fees collected to fund HealthCare.gov. These fees are charged to insurers offering plans through the federal marketplace and are generally reflected in consumers’ premiums.

However, the nonpartisan health policy organization KFF questioned whether the payments correspond to the fees each recipient actually paid and noted that the legal basis for distributing the funds directly to selected consumers remains unclear. The $500 payment may also cover only part of the higher insurance costs some unsubsidized enrollees faced in 2026.