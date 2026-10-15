US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will increase certain immigration-related fees starting October 16, 2026. The changes affect some applications for asylum, work permits, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and immigration parole.

The new rates are part of an annual adjustment for inflation required under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Applicants who submit a request postmarked on or after October 16 must pay the updated fee if their application falls under one of the affected categories.

Which immigration fees are increasing in October?

The following fees will increase starting October 16, according to USCIS:

Annual Asylum Application Fee : increases from $102 to $105.

Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records : the immigration parole fee rises from $1,020 to $1,050.

Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization : the fee for an initial work permit for asylum applicants, parolees and TPS holders increases from $560 to $570.

Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status: increases from $510 to $520.

Not all immigration fees are changing. The adjustment applies only to the specific fees listed in the official notice.

When do the new USCIS fees take effect?

The new rates apply to covered requests postmarked on or after October 16, 2026. USCIS warns that applications submitted from that date without the correct fee will be rejected.

The new rates are part of an annual adjustment for inflation required under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Applicants should check the official USCIS announcement before filing to confirm the amount required for their specific request.