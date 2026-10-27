Wooden furniture can lose some of its shine over time as dust and everyday use affect its appearance. A homemade preparation made with olive oil, lemon juice and water offers a simple alternative for polishing certain wooden surfaces.

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension includes this recipe among its homemade cleaning recommendations. Unlike formulas intended for general cleaning, this mixture is specifically designed to polish wooden furniture.

What the olive oil and lemon juice mixture is used for

The recipe combines olive oil, lemon juice and water to help improve the appearance of wooden furniture. The oil provides an oily component that can leave the surface looking shinier, while the lemon juice is part of the homemade formula recommended by the university extension service.

However, the mixture is not suitable for every type of wood or finish. Its results depend on the furniture’s condition and protective coating, so it is important to test it before treating the entire surface .

A homemade preparation made with olive oil, lemon juice and water offers a simple alternative for polishing certain wooden surfaces. Magnific

How to prepare the homemade wood polish

According to the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension, the recipe calls for just three ingredients:

1 lemon

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of water

To prepare it, extract the lemon juice and combine it with the olive oil and water. Mix the ingredients thoroughly before applying the solution.

How to apply the mixture to wooden furniture

Once the polish is ready, follow these steps:

Test the mixture on a small, inconspicuous area to check how the finish reacts. Apply a thin layer to the wood using a soft cloth. Let the mixture sit for five minutes, as recommended in the recipe. Buff the surface with a clean, soft cloth to improve its shine.

The university extension service recommends preparing the mixture fresh each time rather than storing leftovers for later use.

Precautions before polishing wood

Although these are common household ingredients, lemon juice is acidic and may affect certain finishes. Avoid using the mixture on delicate finishes or specialty surfaces unless the manufacturer confirms it is suitable. Use a small amount and never leave the wood wet.