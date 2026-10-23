Donald Trump is moving ahead with his plan to build a 76-meter-high triumphal arch in Washington D. C. The project, which seeks to commemorate the 250 years of independence in the United States, calls for new excavations on Columbia Island and could receive official progress in November , as discussions continue over its impact on the capital.

Where Trump’s triumphal arch will be built

The monument will be located in Memorial Circle, on Columbia Island, between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia. The site connects two emblematic national landmarks and serves as access to the capital from that state.

The Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, announced that the government is preparing to begin excavations. In a post, he said the work will be one of the “Great Works of American Architecture” and highlighted its purpose of honoring the history of the military cemetery.

The official also said the project responds to an idea debated for more than 125 years. According to him, different congressional commissions proposed installing a monument on Columbia Island to complete the design of the Arlington memorial bridge surroundings.

How tall will the triumphal arch be

The design contemplates a structure 250 feet tall, equivalent to about 76.2 meters. The dimension refers to the 250 years of American independence, which are commemorated in 2026.

The proposal includes a winged figure at the top and sculptures of golden lions at the base. Trump defended the monument’s scale and said it will be taller than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris , which is approximately 50 meters high.

In September, the president also proposed turning the structure into a complex with military functions. According to what he wrote on Truth Social, the installation will allow drones and snipers to be deployed, in addition to storing ammunition.

When construction will be approved

Official approval of the project is expected in November 2026, although no definitive date has yet been confirmed to complete the process. The announcement about the excavations represents a new step in the initiative , but it does not by itself amount to final authorization for the entire construction.

With information from EFE.