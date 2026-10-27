Baking soda is an inexpensive ingredient that can help clean different surfaces and neutralize odors in the home.

A simple mix with water lets you take advantage of its properties for some everyday tasks, from freshening rooms to making it easier to clean areas with built-up dirt.

Its use is a practical alternative for those looking to cut back on harsher cleaning products.

What is diluted baking soda with water used for around the house?

According to a guide from the Mississippi Department of Health, baking soda can act as a cleaning agent, deodorizer and stain remover. It is also used as a mild abrasive to help remove dirt from certain surfaces.

If it is powdered and sprayed around the house, it can help with stubborn odors. It can also be used in homemade mixtures for certain household maintenance tasks.

How to make baking soda and water to clean the home

One of the simplest mixtures is to dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in two cups of hot water.

To use it, follow these steps:

Dissolve the baking soda: mix it with the water until it is as fully combined as possible. Pour the mixture into a clean spray bottle: make sure the container is in good condition and properly labeled. Apply a small amount: spray it on the chosen surface without soaking it. Wipe with a cloth: remove any dirt and any leftover mixture. Check the result: rinse if needed and make sure no residue remains.

Before applying the mixture to a large area, it is important to test it on a spot that is not easily visible to make sure it does not damage the material.

Why baking soda is recommended for cleaning and removing odors at home

Baking soda is a mildly alkaline chemical compound, a property that allows it to react with some acidic substances found in dirt and responsible for certain bad smells.

When it comes into contact with them, it can help neutralize them and reduce their odor. In addition, its particles have an abrasive texture that helps dislodge residue stuck to certain surfaces without having to scrub as hard.

When mixed with water, the baking soda spreads across the surface and can help clean some washable areas of the home.