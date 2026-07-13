Walking along the edge of the street using a white T-shirt is a safety practice that pedestrians choose when they have to walk along the edge of a road with traffic.

In the North Carolina Driver Handbook (North Carolina Driver Handbook), this recommendation is part of the safety measures that pedestrians should take to be more visible to drivers.

Walking down the street wearing a white T-shirt: what it means

The guide indicates that when a pedestrian has to walk on a road or street without a sidewalk, wearing or carrying a white garment helps motorists be able to spot them more easily , particularly in low-light situations.

In that sense, since pedestrians should do everything possible to stay visible when walking near the street, this practice can increase visibility and is recommended to reduce accidents.

Other recommendations authorities make to pedestrians who have to walk in the street

In addition to trying to increase their visibility, the manual advises pedestrians to

Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic

Do everything possible to be visible

Be prepared to move out of the way in an emergency

At night, use a flashlight

Specifically, the importance of walking on the left side lies in the fact that it will allow the pedestrian to face oncoming vehicles and react more quickly in case something goes wrong.