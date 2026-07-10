The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) offered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) represents tax relief for several families in the country. It is not the only one available, but it is one of the most claimed by taxpayers.

Tax credits have the role of reducing the taxes that must be paid and increasing your refund, where applicable. As one of the most popular benefits, by law IRS cannot release refunds until mid-February after the tax return is filed.

IRS deposits 7,152 to all workers with children: How do the amounts vary?

The EITC is a refundable tax credit whose amounts can vary depending on how the applicant’s family is composed, mainly the number of qualifying children, income level, and filing status for tax purposes.

For tax year 2026 they are:

No children: 664 dollars.

With one child: 4,427 dollars.

With two children: 7,316 dollars.

With three or more qualifying children: 8,231 dollars.

Not all taxpayers receive the maximum amount. The credit increases as earned income grows and reaches a maximum, and then begins to decrease when the limits set by the IRS are exceeded.

Workers with children who meet the requirements for the Earned Income Tax Credit: Which ones are they?

To access the EITC with children, the IRS sets out several basic requirements:

Have earned income such as wages, tips, or self-employment income.

Have a valid Social Security number for work, both for the taxpayer and the children claimed.

File a tax return with an eligible filing status.

Not exceed the income and investment limits set for the tax year.

The child must meet the conditions of relationship, age, and residency required by the IRS.

Other credits compatible with the Earned Income Tax Credit

This credit is compatible with other tax benefits if the taxpayer meets the specific conditions of each one: