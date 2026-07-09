The Social Security Administration (SSA) details on its official website for all disability pensioners that, under the agency’s policy, their cases may be reviewed to ensure they still meet the program requirements.

Responding on time and complying with all the review steps in a timely manner is essential; otherwise, the continuity of payments could be put at risk.

This process is officially known Continuing Disability Review and seeks to analyze the medical and daily information of the recipients.

The Government will review case by case that pensioners continue to meet the requirements

When a case review is determined, the agency contacts the beneficiary and sends a letter requesting that a report on their current situation be completed.

Questions are asked about

Their health condition

Their daily life

The treatments or medical evaluations they are receiving

In these cases, each benefit recipient must respond individually to demonstrate that they still meet the necessary criteria to collect.

Continuing Disability Review Report: how to complete the procedure

Beneficiaries will have to submit the Continuing Disability Review Report (SSA-454-BK form) when they receive the agency’s order.

Options for completing the procedure

Complete the report online from the beneficiary’s personal account.

Send the form by fax or postal mail to the local Social Security office.

Once it has been sent, SSA will closely follow the information and request additional data if it deems necessary.

“The examiner will contact you. They may ask you to fill out more forms or schedule a medical exam. When we finish our review, we will send you a letter with our decision. If we decide that you are no longer eligible for disability benefits, we will also tell you how to appeal”, explains SSA.