Hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and dish detergent are three everyday products that, when combined, form a cleaning paste with the power to remove stubborn stains and stuck-on dirt from different surfaces in the home.

The mixture takes advantage of the characteristics of each ingredient and is usually used especially in bathrooms and kitchens, places where soap residue, grease, and stains tend to accumulate.

What mixing hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and a few drops of detergent is used for

This preparation is used to carry out cleaning tasks in different areas of the home that are stained or have a lot of built-up dirt:

Cleaning tile grout

Removing stains from ceramic floors

Cleaning l avatory sinks and bathtubs

Removing soap residue in the bathroom

Degreasing washable surfaces in the kitchen

Cleaning grates and other surfaces with persistent dirt

How to mix hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and a few drops of detergent

To make this mixture, place two tablespoons of baking soda in a container, one tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide at 10 volume and a few drops of detergent for dishes.

The mixture should be stirred until a smooth paste is obtained and that’s it, you now have a product ready to fight stains and accumulated dirt.

To use it, let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes and scrub with a soft-bristled brush or a sponge. Then, rinse with clean water and dry with a cloth if necessary.

Why it is recommended to mix hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and a few drops of detergent

This mixture is popular because it combines three complementary actions. Baking soda helps loosen dirt thanks to its mild abrasiveness. Hydrogen peroxide helps remove stains and detergent makes it easier to remove grease and stuck-on residue.

Before using it, it is recommended to test it on a less visible area to make sure it does not alter the surface finish. And it should not be mixed with other products such as bleach or ammonia, as dangerous chemical reactions could occur.