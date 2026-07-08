Retirees from the Social Security Administration (SSA) who live abroad must submit a special form to be able to keep this benefit without suspensions or difficulties.

The SSA-7161 and SSA-7162 Forms are used to verify the beneficiary’s status and ensure the continuity of payments through what is commonly known as “Proof of Life.”

The Government will suspend all retirement benefits for people who do not send these forms: Why does it matter?

These forms are used by the SSA to verify that certain beneficiaries who live outside the United States continue to meet the required conditions to collect benefits.

When a person does not send them on time and in the proper manner, the agency may temporarily suspend payments until the documentation is received and processed.

However, it is important to clarify that this obligation does not apply to all retirees, only to those who reside outside the country. It is part of a periodic verification process.

What information is requested in Forms SSA-7161 and SSA-7162?

Both forms seek to confirm that the beneficiary remains eligible to collect benefits and update the information recorded by the SSA. Among the data requested are:

Personal Information:

Name

Social Security Number

Current Address

Country of Residence and Citizenship

Marital Status

Married Divorced Widowed Single

Employment Status

Information on How and Where Payments Are Received

Signature and Date

As for the difference, Form SSA-7161 is for payments that are managed by a representative and Form SSA-7162 is for when the beneficiary receives their own payments.