En esta noticia
Placing mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.
Thanks to its strong aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce persistent odors that often get trapped, especially after cooking or heating foods with high fat content.
Putting mint leaves inside the oven and microwave: why they recommend it
Placing these leaves in the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the interior of the appliance.
How to put this mint leaf trick into practice
The preparation is simple:
- Wash fresh mint leaves
- Dry them with napkins
- Place them in an open container
- Place this container inside only when the appliance is turned off
- Leave them overnight
During this time, the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.
The best times to use the mint leaf trick
In general, the trick is usually used
- After cooking foods with strong odors
- After cleaning the oven or microwave
- When the appliance will remain unused for several hours
It is important to note that this trick should be used as a complement to routine cleaning, not as a replacement for it.