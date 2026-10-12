Millions of Medicare beneficiaries in the United States have already received or are about to receive a one-time US$90 payment during October 2026 intended to help offset part of the cost of federal health coverage premiums. This rebate comes after the standard monthly Part B premium rose to US$202.90 this year.

However, the money is not available to all enrollees. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), around 20.8 million people qualify to receive it, while others are excluded due to the type of coverage they have or their financial situation.

This payment is made by direct deposit or paper check, depending on each person’s payment method.

Who receives the US$90 Medicare payment in October

Around 20.8 million Medicare beneficiaries in the United States can receive a one-time US$90 payment in October 2026, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The rebate aims to help offset the cost of the Part B premium, which covers doctor visits, outpatient care, and other health services.

To access the money, beneficiaries must meet these requirements:

Be enrolled in Original Medicare , specifically Part B.

Reside in the United States.

Not receiving Medicaid assistance to pay the Medicare premium.

Not pay an additional amount due to high income, known as IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount).

In 2026, the standard monthly Medicare Part B premium is US$202.90, so the US$90 rebate covers part of that cost, a payment made only once that does not represent a permanent increase in the program.

Who is excluded from the US$90 Medicare payment?

Not all Medicare enrollees can receive the rebate since, according to the CMS, the following groups are excluded:

Enrollees in Medicare Advantage : those with this coverage option, administered by private insurers, do not qualify for the payment.

Beneficiaries who pay the IRMAA adjustment : people who pay an additional premium because of their income are not eligible for the benefit.

People who receive Medicaid assistance : those who have help from this program to pay their Medicare premiums, are not eligible.

Beneficiaries who live outside the United States: the rebate is intended for those who reside in the country.

How to check whether the US$90 Medicare payment has arrived and what to do if it still does not appear

A group of eligible beneficiaries received the US$90 direct deposit around October 8, 2026. However, those who do not receive payment through this method will get a paper check from the United States Department of the Treasury during October, sent to the mailing address registered with Medicare.

To check whether the money arrived, it is recommended to follow these steps:

Review bank transactions: those who receive the payment by direct deposit should look for a US$90 deposit around October 8 .

Check the postal mail: those who do not have direct deposit should review their mail during October. The check may include the description “Medicare Improvement Fund Payment $90 Payment to Offset October Premium” .

Check whether the benefit applies: to verify eligibility, you can call Medicare at 1-800-633-4227.

Ask about the payment status: those who need to know whether the money was sent can contact the Social Security Administration at 1-800-722-1213, starting October 15, 2026.

It is important to note the difference between the two phone inquiries: on the one hand, Medicare allows you to verify whether the person meets the requirements, while the Social Security Administration provides information about the payment status.

If the deposit still does not appear or the check has not arrived, beneficiaries can use these official channels to check their situation or go to the official CMS website in the frequently asked questions section.