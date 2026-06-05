The Social Security Administration works with a credit system that all beneficiaries must accumulate in order to receive retirement without any issues. Those who do not meet the established minimum will not be able to activate their enrollment or receive the corresponding stimulus payments.

The federal government program of the United States uses credits as an indicator of the contributions each citizen makes through their taxes.

Social Security has ratified the suspension of pensions for the following beneficiaries.

To access retirement in the United States through Social Security, all citizens must satisfy a certain amount of contributions through taxes, thereby accumulating the required credits.

The minimum number of credits set by Social Security authorities is 40, considering all accumulated years of work. In 2025, each credit will be awarded for earnings of USD 1,810, and up to 4 credits can be obtained annually.

In this way, with earnings of USD 7,240 per year, the maximum number of credits authorized per year will be reached, thus achieving the 40 credits required after a decade of work.

“The credits will remain in your Social Security record. If you later return to work, more credits can be added,” the administration’s website explains. In addition, “excess” credits can be beneficial when enrolling in new services within the SSA.

What are the various monetary payments associated with retirement?

A situation that occurs regularly is that of those individuals who, while working, have managed to obtain the minimum 40 credits, but have not yet reached the stipulated retirement age. This group will be able to enjoy additional benefits, although not in the amount corresponding to retirement.

In other words, these individuals will be able to access more than one service within the administrative framework, which will mean they receive a greater amount of income. However, the pension amount has already been set for the three available categories.

An individual has the possibility of retiring at age 62, which is the earliest age (in this case, they will receive the lowest amount indefinitely), at age 67, which is the average age, and at age 70 (in this last case, they will receive the highest amount indefinitely due to the greater number of contributions).

For what reasons could my retirement pension be revoked?

If a person does not meet the minimum credit requirement, unfortunately the Social Security Administration will not be able to process the enrollment activation.

This is because the federal program is based on the monthly contributions made by citizens who are currently actively employed.