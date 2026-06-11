A group of Democratic senators introduced a bold bill that could provide direct relief to millions of citizens in the United States.

The initiative, titled the Social Security Inflation Emergency Relief Act, aims to provide supplemental income to those who rely on Social Security, SSI, SSDI, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

Proposal for a Social Security supplemental bonus to mitigate inflation

The legislation has the backing of figures such as Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown, who emphasize that the increase aims to prevent beneficiaries from having to choose between paying for essential services or buying food.

This additional amount would be added directly to regular payments, without requiring any additional paperwork or applications, making for a swift implementation, as long as Congress approves it.

The bill, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, proposes granting $200 per month for six months as a temporary measure to mitigate the notable rise in prices seen in recent years.

Who will benefit from the pay increase?

The measure would cover a significant number of federal assistance programs, including:

Retirees who receive monthly Social Security payments.

Disability beneficiaries (SSDI).

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

Veterans who receive VA compensation.

When is the arrival of the funds expected?

The proposal foresees a total transfer of $1,200, distributed in six successive payments. However, the future of the plan will depend on the degree of bipartisan support and the budget negotiations that will take place in the coming months.

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Reasons that lead lawmakers to promote this bonus

According to Warren, inflation “has significantly reduced the purchasing power of those who rely on steady income.” The senators maintain that millions of older adults have seen their buying power reduced by $150 to $250 per month since 2020, according to projections by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The senator stressed that this temporary fund would represent “an essential bridge” until long-term reforms are considered, such as updating the calculation of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).