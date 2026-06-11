Tax authorities in the United States have different mechanisms to monitor tax compliance by citizens and foreigners.

Although much of the process is carried out digitally or by mail, there are situations where inspections can go directly to the taxpayer’s home.

The Government will visit the homes or businesses of these people with its officials

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other tax officials can carry out in-person visits to homes or businesses in cases where:

There are prolonged tax debts

The taxpayer did not respond to official notices

There are inconsistencies in returns

It is necessary to verify financial or asset information

The visits are part of the control and audit procedures.

What can federal officials do during a visit?

During these checks, the agents can:

Deliver official documentation

Request additional information

Confirm identity and address

Verify data related to outstanding taxes

In some cases, they also seek to advance collection processes.

Are the visits sudden?

Generally, the IRS: