The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) details on its official website the conditions under which tax officials can visit a taxpayer’s home in order to verify compliance with their tax obligations.

Once the need to make the visit has been determined, the agency will contact the taxpayer to inform them of this action and coordinate its execution. However, if no appropriate response is obtained, the agency will proceed with the home visit anyway.

Home by home: The IRS will send its officials to verify compliance with tax obligations

Revenue officers are civilian employees who can intervene directly in the taxpayers’ collection process, according to the agency.

This authority plays a crucial role in tax administration and contributes significantly to compliance with tax obligations.

During their visits, they provide information about rights and the consequences of failing to comply with a tax obligation.

The agent contacts the taxpayer by Letter 725-B or through a phone call to coordinate a visit. To verify the appointment, it is necessary to call the number shown in the letter. If no response is received, repeated notifications will be sent; however, if the lack of contact continues, the visit will take place anyway.

What happens when the IRS makes a home visit to verify compliance with tax obligations

In this procedure, tax returns and taxes owed will be addressed. If there are outstanding obligations, payment will be allowed to the officer at the time, although the option to complete the transaction online will also be offered.

This method seeks to facilitate taxpayers’ compliance with tax obligations, thus ensuring a more efficient and accessible process for everyone involved.

What actions should I take if IRS agents visit my home?

The agency indicates that if an IRS agent appears without notice, the taxpayer has the option of using the Employee Verification Tool to confirm that the person is indeed working for that entity.