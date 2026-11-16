The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says on its official website what the key form is that people who receive a wage garnishment notice must complete.

When the tax agency takes this action, it gives the employer instructions on how to proceed. The employer, in turn, will give the affected taxpayer a form that must be completed within a maximum of 3 days and is essential for an accurate calculation of the share of wages exempt from the levy and the amount that must be sent each month to the IRS.

What form must you turn in within three days is for

When the agency makes this decision and imposes a wage garnishment, a portion may be exempt from the action and is calculated individually based on each person’s tax situation.

“ The IRS calculates the exempt portion based on the standard deduction and the number of personal exemptions allowed for the employee ”, it explains.

To do this, the agency sends Publication 1494 to the employer along with the levy, detailing how this portion of wages that is not affected must be calculated.

The employer then provides a Statement of Exemptions and Filing Status for tax purposes, which must be returned within three days.

“If you do not return the statement within three days, the exempt amount will be calculated as if you were married filing separately, with one exemption,” the agency warns.

How IRS Wage Levies Work

Once the exempt portion and the amount that must be turned over have been determined, the wages subject to the levy will be sent to the IRS on each payday.

This action will remain in effect until:

An alternative plan is set up to pay the taxes

The full amount owed is paid

The levy is released

The exempt portion will continue to be paid to the worker as usual.

It is important to note that if there are other sources of income beyond the job, the IRS may treat them as exemptions and seize 100% of the wages.

What Happens If the Year Ends, a New One Begins, and My Wages Are Still Being Garnished

The agency explains that when the levy remains in effect from one calendar year to the next, the worker can submit updated tax information again.

That is because the person’s situation may have changed and affect the calculation of the exempt share of wages, so in these cases, there is an option to recalculate it.