The cost of borrowing is once again taking center stage in the United States economic debate. Lawmakers are pushing several proposals to reduce credit card interest rates and federal student loan costs, two major financial obligations for American households.

The initiatives range from setting a 10% cap on credit card interest rates to lowering federal student loan rates to 2% or bringing them down to 0%. However, these are separate legislative proposals, not a single reform or measures that have already been approved. Each bill has different requirements and potential effects.

Credit cards: The bill seeking to cap interest rates at 10%

One of the proposals receiving renewed attention is the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, introduced in the House of Representatives as H.R. 1944.

The bill, introduced by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez alongside Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, seeks to amend the Truth in Lending Act to prevent the annual percentage rate (APR) on credit card transactions from exceeding 10%.

The proposal also includes restrictions designed to prevent financial institutions from offsetting the cap through additional charges. Specifically, certain fees that are not classified as finance charges could not be used to bypass the restriction, and the bill would limit the total amount of those fees.

The proposals could ease the debt burden for millions of borrowers, but they still need to advance through the legislative process.

The legislation also establishes consequences for creditors that violate its provisions. These include forfeiting the interest associated with the debt and allowing consumers to take legal action to recover interest, finance charges or fees paid above the permitted limits.

However, there is an important condition: the bill provides for these interest rate restrictions to expire on January 1, 2031. Therefore, its current language does not establish a permanent federal cap.

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the United States currently has no general federal cap on credit card interest rates. Regulations primarily depend on state laws and the rules that apply to certain financial institutions and types of loans.

Student loans: Proposals to lower interest rates to 2% or 0%

The debate also extends to federal student loans, with several initiatives seeking to change how much borrowers pay to finance their education.

One of them is the Lowering Student Loans Act (H.R. 7810), introduced in March 2026. The bill proposes setting a fixed 2% interest rate on federal student loans (originally proposed for loans issued on or after July 1, 2026).

Another initiative is the Affordable Loans for Students Act (H.R. 2003), which also proposes lowering federal student loan interest rates to 2%.

The most ambitious alternative is the Student Loan Interest Elimination Act, introduced through H.R. 8045 in the House of Representatives and S. 4169 in the Senate.

This proposal seeks to bring federal student loan interest rates down to 0%. It would modify the terms of existing federal Direct Loans so that they stop accruing interest (originally targeted for July 1, 2026, under the bill’s text). It also establishes a pathway to refinance certain federal loans outside the Direct Loan program and provides for a 0% interest rate on new federal student loans.

If approved, the measure would represent a significant change for eligible borrowers, potentially lowering the financing costs of their debt and preventing interest from continuing to increase their outstanding balances.

What needs to happen before the proposals take effect?

Although these bills include significant potential reductions, none of the proposed changes should be confused with a benefit that consumers can already claim.

The initiatives were introduced and referred to the relevant congressional committees for consideration. To become law, they must go through the legislative process, receive approval from both chambers of Congress and obtain the president’s signature, or overcome a potential veto.

The CRS also warns that imposing limits on credit card interest rates could have consequences for the market. While some consumers could gain access to cheaper financing, financial institutions might restrict approvals for new cards, lower credit limits or increase other fees to compensate for reduced interest revenue.