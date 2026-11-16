Juan and Antolina have been together for about 50 years, but their love story has a twist: They live in separate homes on two mountains in the Calchaquí Valleys in Salta, Argentina. He is 72 and she is 74, and although a mountain trail separates them, they found a way to share their lives without leaving their homes.

Every morning, Juan leaves his home and walks 20 to 30 minutes to reach his partner. There he helps with the care of the goats and sheep, spends several hours with her, and then heads back before dark.

The story came to light through Sergio Caballero, creator of the YouTube channel Conociendo mi País, who traveled to the area to document how Juan and Antolina live.

Why Juan and Antolina live on separate mountains after 50 years together

Juan and Antolina met when they were about 20, after he returned from military service in Tierra del Fuego. But from the start of their relationship, they kept an unusual way of life in which each maintained a separate home, since they already had their own mountain posts before they met and decided not to give them up when they became a couple.

Over time, they had three children, one of whom lives with Antolina. Both said that arrangement allows them to get along better as a couple: “We live apart so we don’t end up fighting. That’s how we get along better,” they said with a laugh during their meeting with the documentarian. Their homes are on different hills, about 3,500 meters above sea level and roughly a five-hour hike from Cafayate.

What Juan’s daily trek is like to reunite with his wife and help her with the animals

Every morning, Juan leaves home with his dog and follows a dry, dusty trail that connects his mountain to Antolina’s. The trip takes him 20 to 30 minutes, but he does everything he can to get there and help his wife with the goats and sheep.

After spending several hours together and tending to farm chores, he returns to his own home before nightfall. This routine has been part of his life for about five decades, and he still keeps it up at 72, despite some problems with one of his knees.