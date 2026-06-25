The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States will deposit more than 15,000 dollars into the bank accounts of citizens who meet a series of requirements. These credits remain in effect to provide financial assistance to people with low incomes.

It is a relief from tax responsibilities that the Government offers to those who comply with their tax obligations, such as filing the tax return on the established dates.

IRS will deposit 15,000 dollars into the bank accounts of these people

With the start of the 2026 tax season, last Monday, January 26, the IRS authorities reported on the validity of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). Those who qualify for both can receive up to 15,000 dollars if they receive the highest credit benefit.

The Earned Income Credit can reach up to approximately 8,000 dollars when the taxpayer has three or more qualifying children and is within the most favorable income range.

On the other hand, the Child Tax Credit grants up to 2,000 dollars per child. In the case of families with four children, the total credit amounts to 8,000 dollars. Part of this benefit is refundable even if no taxes are owed, while the rest directly reduces the tax burden.

Who is eligible to receive these benefits

The following people may qualify for these high refunds if they meet the following conditions:

Workers with low or moderate incomes within the limits established by the IRS.

Taxpayers with three or more qualifying children for the Earned Income Credit.

Families with minor children who meet the age, residency, and relationship requirements of the Child Tax Credit.

People with a valid Social Security number for themselves and their dependents.

Returns filed correctly, without errors, and within the corresponding deadline.

Not all taxpayers receive these amounts. The maximum benefit is reserved for those who meet all the conditions simultaneously and fall within the highest eligibility bracket in the tax credit system.

When the money is deposited

By law, the IRS cannot issue refunds that include the EITC or the CTC until it has reviewed the respective returns. Once that period is over, deposits begin to be released progressively.

Those who choose direct deposit and do not have inconsistencies in their return usually see the money reflected in their accounts between the second half of February and the first days of March.