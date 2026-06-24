In the United States, immigration policies are getting stricter every day.

Now, the federal government seeks to cancel more than 600 visas after discovering several cases in which people seek to obtain citizenship through a less-than-honest method.

The United States is fighting against several international birth tourism networks, a way in which foreigners could access U.S. citizenship by having their children born on American soil.

United States Revokes All American Visas of Foreigners Who Fall Into Any of These Groups

Birth tourism networks use documents and facilitators to ease the entry of pregnant women with the sole objective of having their children born in U.S. territory and being able to access citizenship by birth. These types of companies offer advice, accommodation, and coordination of birth plans to bypass immigration controls.

Birth tourism is the deliberate entry of pregnant foreign women into the United States on visitor visas such as B-1 and B-2 with the ultimate goal of giving birth. According to the State Department, this is a violation of the integrity of the immigration system and is considered fraud.

U.S. immigration law: How is this behavior addressed?

According to the U.S. immigration law, tourist visas cannot be used if the purpose is to give birth in order to obtain citizenship. The regulation implemented in 2020 says consular officers have the authority to deny or revoke any visa obtained with false information or for fraudulent purposes.

In this sense, the revocation of visas that takes place in these cases is part of a policy to protect U.S. citizenship. To this end, it is coordinated with security agencies, data is analyzed to detect irregular patterns, and as many networks as possible are dismantled.

Tightening of Immigration Measures in the United States: How Does It Affect Immigration Processes?

Along with the revocation of more than 600 visitor visas, immigration controls are also being tightened and directly affecting people who want to enter the United States for tourism, business, or family visits.

Applicants, now more than ever, will have to demonstrate the legitimacy of the trip and be transparent about their intentions and plans for their stay in U.S. territory.