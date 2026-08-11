The National Military Service will once again take center stage during August because of the start of a mandatory process that will involve thousands of young people.

The call includes people between 18 and 39 years old, although this does not mean that all those summoned will be automatically inducted into the Army.

Who must join the National Military Service?

The process called by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) applies to:

18-year-old young people .

People up to 39 years old who have not yet completed their military service card.

Not everyone will have to serve actively. First, they must take part in the official lottery, the mechanism that determines who will be summoned to carry out military activities.

How does the National Military Service lottery work?

Every year, municipal boards and recruitment offices organize a public lottery to assign the service category.

Depending on the result obtained, participants may:

Be summoned to perform military service.

Be held in reserve, according to the rules established by the military authorities.

The purpose of the procedure is to organize the incorporation of citizens according to the quotas defined by Sedena.

What documents must interested parties submit?

To register, the following is usually requested:

Birth certificate.

Official identification.

CURP.

Proof of address.

Photographs with the characteristics established by the military authority.

The requirements may vary slightly depending on the municipality where the procedure is carried out.

What happens if a person is selected in the lottery?

Those who are selected must comply with the activities set out by the National Military Service, which include training sessions and civic-military instruction during the period established by the Armed Forces.

At the end of the process, participants receive the released military service card, a document that continues to be required for various official procedures in Mexico.

Why is it important to complete this procedure?

Authorities remind people that the National Military Service card remains a useful document for certain administrative and labor procedures within the country.

For that reason, they recommend registering within the established deadlines and taking part in the lottery when applicable, especially for those who have not yet regularized their military status.