En esta noticia The Prodigy Child horoscope for each sign this Wednesday

On his official website, "Prodigy Child," the country's most renowned astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Read your prediction for the day and find out how things will go for you in love, health, and work.

Victor Florencio has detailed, based on Western astrology, how things will go for the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ).

Wednesday blessing: we celebrate Saint Martha, patron saint of impossible causes, while the Full Moon in Aquarius joined with Pluto brings deep revelations and hidden truths about well-known figures and power dynamics could come to light.

The Prodigy Child horoscope for each sign this Wednesday

Aries

Today, commitment and dedication will be your best allies. You will find yourself immersed in a project that demands not only your effort, but also your heart. The energy of the universe encourages you to flow and dive into this adventure with passion. If you collaborate with others, this will be a decisive moment to build meaningful bonds. A meaningful encounter may give you the chance to forge new friendships that will not only bring richness to your life, but also leave an indelible mark on your path. Remember that every bond we create has a purpose in our journey. Open your heart and allow these connections to be born and grow. Sometimes, the most unexpected friendships are the ones that give us the most valuable lessons. Aries, get ready to live a day full of possibilities and unforgettable memories. Keep your focus on your goals and dare to share your aspirations with those around you; what you sow today may turn into beautiful fruit later on.

Taurus

Taurus, today a strong drive will come over you to devote yourself wholeheartedly to your goals. The presence and encouragement of your loved ones surround you and inspire you to give your all. Make the most of that support, because it will be the engine that helps you keep moving toward your dreams. When making important decisions, try to balance your personal desires with your family's well-being. If you act with a long-term perspective, you will later reap the rewards of your dedication. Remember that what you do today affects the people you love: every step toward your goals can also benefit those close to you, so your effort will receive a double reward. Keep trusting that the universe is on your side.

Leo

Today, Leo, you should stay especially alert to the influence of the Full Moon in your opposite sign. This astrological transit will bring deep issues in your relationships, both personal and professional, into the light. During this period, unexpected harmonies and attractions may appear and surprise you; however, hidden tensions may also surface, inviting you to face them with courage. Remember that challenges are hidden opportunities. Facing these tensions can strengthen your bonds and allow authenticity to shine above misunderstandings. So open your heart and mind. Give yourself permission to feel and express what you truly think and feel. This Full Moon is an invitation to transform yourself and find clarity in your relationships.

Virgo

Virgo, today the influence of the Full Moon offers you a favorable opportunity for self-analysis. It is an ideal day to take some time alone and review your habits. Do you have habits that no longer serve you? Mental clarity will be your ally in this balance. This Full Moon will reveal which practices have become outdated and, by transforming them, you will open the door to a powerful process of recovery and healing. Do not be afraid to transform your daily routine.

It is an invitation to let go of what weighs you down: sometimes, simply leaving the old behind opens space for the new and allows you to move forward with more lightness and clarity.

Give yourself moments for yourself: meditate, write down what you think, or simply enjoy a quiet time.

This renewal process will lead you toward a future full of possibilities.

Libra

Libra, today the influence of the Full Moon enhances your personal appeal. You will stand out in your surroundings and it is a favorable moment to attend important events. Take advantage of it to build new connections and friendships.

Allow your creativity and intensity to flow without restraint. Do not be afraid to show your true self; your authenticity and charisma will draw others in. This is your time to shine. The bonds you build today can transform you. Open your heart and allow new friendships to bloom in your life. You are called to forge meaningful connections that will enrich your path. So dare to embark on the social adventure that lies before you. Life overflows with surprises and opportunities; seize every moment!

Scorpio

Scorpio, today an excellent opportunity presents itself to transform your home. The influence of the full moon indicates that you and your family are ready to raise your quality of life. It is an ideal moment to introduce changes that refresh the home atmosphere. In addition to material improvements, it is a good time to gather your loved ones for deep conversations. Certain truths may come to light, but these conversations can promote healing and strengthen the bond between you.

Remember that the home reflects our inner world. By transforming your surroundings, you also transform the energy that surrounds them. Allow yourself to create a space that inspires you and brings you peace.

So do not hesitate to take the first step. The changes you make today could leave a lasting impact on your family and on your well-being.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today the full moon brings special energy to your finances. It can be a decisive moment to activate important resources, such as inheritances or donations. It is a favorable stage to examine and redefine your financial strategies.

Take advantage of this momentum to create new ideas that strengthen your position in the market. Renewal is key in this area and the opportunities that arise today could translate into long-term benefits. What will matter most is your ability to adapt and create ingenious solutions. Be encouraged to try new ways of working or collaborating; these changes can open opportunities that previously seemed out of reach. So stay alert and open to the signs of the universe. Now is a favorable time to strengthen your finances and build a more stable and prosperous future.

Sagittarius

Today, Sagittarius, is an ideal time to give yourself a well-deserved rest. Seek out someone you trust with whom you can have a deep conversation. Sometimes, saying aloud what you feel is enough to relieve emotional weight.

This conversation will not only allow you to let off steam, but will also open you to a renewed perspective. Once you express your ideas, you will notice how your view of situations expands and becomes clearer. Do not forget that you are not walking this path alone; by sharing what you feel, you can strengthen your bonds and create an environment of mutual support. Connecting with others can be a great comfort. So, seek a moment of honesty and give yourself the opportunity to find clarity and inner serenity. Life always opens new possibilities and today is a good day to reflect on them.

Aquarius

Today, Aquarius, the full moon in your sign signals a period of intense emotional charge. You could become deeply involved in a relationship or a social circle that brings important transformations to your life. Do not underestimate the power of the bonds you build.

Desires and interests that were once hidden may come to the surface. Give yourself permission to explore these feelings and understand how they influence your relationships. This moment invites sincerity and genuineness.

Keep in mind that transforming is not always easy, but it is essential for growth. Accept the changes and channel this energy to strengthen your bonds with others.

Therefore, keep your heart open and trust the process. The relationships you cultivate today can take you to a completely new level of understanding and support.

Pisces

Pisces, today is a favorable day to consider how the past has left its mark on your body and your well-being. The influence of the Full Moon urges you to pause and seek moments of solitude that help you explore your personal history. Giving yourself time is essential. In that calm, you will be able to perceive the internal signs that point to possible changes. Your intuition is a valuable guide; trust it. Keep in mind that healing happens not only on the physical level, but also on the emotional and spiritual levels. Give yourself permission to let go of what no longer serves you and open yourself to new experiences that strengthen your well-being.

For that reason, seek spaces for reflection. The serenity you find within will allow you to move forward with greater clarity toward the future you want to create.