During recent years, the United States has faced a major health care challenge, namely a shortage of professionals in vulnerable areas, something that translates into problems in areas where the concentration of Medicaid patients is high.

In this context, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an initiative that aims to repay student loans for doctors and nurses.

The new reimbursement program: how this new benefit works

The so-called Health Care Access Loan Repayment (HEALR) seeks to strengthen the Medicaid workforce in New York, with the goal of reducing the shortage of doctors and nurses in high-demand areas.

Assistance is offered in the form of student loan repayments to applicants who have graduated in medicine or nursing. To access it, certain requirements must be met.

The requirements to access New York’s reimbursement program

To apply for this benefit, applicants must agree to maintain a private practice panel or work in an organization where at least 30% of patients are enrolled in Medicaid or are uninsured. They may also have a contract with a Social Care Network designated by the state agency that provides referrals.

If these requirements are met, the applicants will receive grants intended to pay off their student debt. This money will be paid directly to loan administrators.

U.S. citizen or legal resident.

With licensure to practice the profession in the state of New York (currently or before the service commitment begins).

Commitment to provide service for four years in an eligible service facility.

Full-time employment that meets the requirements (minimum 35 hours per week) with a start date no later than the date the participant’s service commitment is signed.

Not having previously participated in any other student loan repayment program , except for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF).

Having an outstanding balance on an eligible educational loan associated with the highest degree earned to obtain the relevant clinical credentials.

When will I be reimbursed for this benefit?

Reimbursable amounts vary according to each applicant’s career and level of education: