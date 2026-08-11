White vinegar has become one of the most consulted household tricks by Colombians, especially those looking to clean the microwave without spending too much and remove food residue and bad odors. Although it does not replace specific cleaning products, it can be used as a complement to soften built-up grime.

The best-known method consists of combining white vinegar with water and taking advantage of the steam generated inside the appliance. The key is knowing how to apply it correctly to avoid damaging the microwave and make cleaning easier.

What is putting vinegar in the microwave for?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a substance that can help loosen some residues and reduce persistent odors. When heated with water, the steam spreads across the inner walls of the microwave and helps loosen food residue:

Help loosen stuck-on food residue.

Make it easier to remove grease stains.

Reduce bad odors.

Soften dried grime that is hard to remove.

Make it easier to clean the walls and the inner ceiling of the microwave.

That is why it can be especially useful when there are food leftovers that have been stuck for several hours or days and do not come off easily with a damp cloth.

Where do you put the vinegar in the microwave?

The simplest way is to place one cup of water in a microwave-safe container and a few tablespoons of white vinegar. Then place the container inside and heat it for a few minutes, until enough steam is generated inside.

Once the cycle is finished, it is important to wait a few minutes before opening the door. After that, you can carefully remove the container and wipe the inner walls with a clean cloth to remove any loosened dirt.

It is not necessary to spray large amounts of vinegar directly on the inside of the appliance. The steam allows the mixture to spread and can make adhered residue easier to remove.

What happens if you spray vinegar directly in the microwave?

Spraying a small amount of diluted vinegar on the inner surfaces can help clean some stains, but it is not recommended to soak the interior or apply the liquid to the vents, electrical components, or areas that should not come into contact with liquids.

Also, using too much pure vinegar does not necessarily make cleaning more effective. For this type of cleaning, a mixture of water and vinegar is usually enough to take advantage of the steam and make the job easier.

Cleaning should always be done with the microwave unplugged when wiping the inside with a cloth, and by avoiding letting the liquid enter the appliance openings.

Which parts of the microwave can be cleaned with vinegar?

Vinegar is usually used on:

Internal areas, such as the walls.

Glass turntable.

Vinegar can be used to clean the inside of most microwaves, although manufacturers may set different recommendations depending on the model.

What happens if I put too much vinegar in the microwave?

Using excessive amounts does not improve results and can be counterproductive. Too much acidity can damage the microwave, and it is not recommended to soak the interior or apply the liquid to the vents, electrical components, or areas that should not come into contact with liquids.

How often can vinegar be used in the microwave?

The frequency depends on the appliance’s use because, if it is used every day and tends to accumulate food residue or odors, it may be advisable to do regular cleaning to prevent dirt from sticking for too long.

It is not necessary to use vinegar for every cleaning; for everyday maintenance, removing residue after using the microwave and wiping it with a damp cloth is usually enough.