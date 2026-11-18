The Virginia Code, in its section on the safety of vehicles on the road, spells out the situations in which officers must seize the registration and remove the license plates because the car does not have the proper equipment to travel safely.

When a vehicle is found that does not meet the safety standards set by law, the measure also applies to the plates and stickers, which are essential for legal driving in the state.

The equipment all vehicles must have in working order to be driven

Under Virginia Code section 46.2-1000, authorities must suspend registration when they determine that a vehicle is not equipped with the following items in safe working order:

Brakes

Lights

Horn or other warning device

Turn signals

Safety glass, when required by law

Mirrors

Muffler

Windshield wipers

Steering system for safe driving

Vehicles that emit smoke or have a straight-pipe exhaust system, or are considered unsafe to drive for any other reason, are also subject to the same measures.

What law enforcement must do when they find vehicles are not properly equipped

If a vehicle is found not to meet the requirements needed to be driven, the law says officers must take:

The vehicle registration

The license plates

The stickers

These items remain in the authorities’ possession for 15 days unless the defects are corrected or a new safety inspection sticker is obtained at a station.