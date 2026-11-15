The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) details on its official website the required personal information taxpayers will have to submit to file their taxes in 2027.

The official advice is to start preparing the necessary documents and forms in advance so that, once the season begins, an accurate and complete return can be filed.

Although the start date for this period has not yet been confirmed, it usually runs from late January through April 15.

IRS requires it: the seven required personal details you must provide to file taxes in 2027

The authorities say all taxpayers must provide the following seven items to file Form 1040:

Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number for the filer and any other person listed on the return

Bank account and routing number to receive a direct deposit refund or pay taxes owed

Adjusted gross income (AGI) and the refund amount from the previous year’s tax return

Name on file with the Social Security Administration

Current address

Self-select PIN -if filed electronically-

IP PIN, if you have one

Documents needed to claim credits or deductions

In addition, anyone who qualifies to claim credits or deductions will need the documents listed below to make the claim:

Proof of child care or dependent care expenses

Mortgage and property tax records (for itemized deductions)

Charitable donations (for itemized deductions)

Health savings account or flexible spending account contributions

Medical expenses

Retirement contributions

Receipts for books, tuition, and other education expenses (for teachers and students)

The agency recommends keeping records organized at all times, updating information as soon as it changes, and checking withholdings.