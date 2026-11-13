The New York Department of Taxation and Finance explains on its official website which debts can lead to a recommendation to suspend the driver’s license as a penalty.

Staying current on tax obligations is key to avoiding debts that reach the allowed limit and could then lead to this kind of action.

“If you do not resolve your tax debt, we will recommend suspension of your New York State driver’s license, and we may take other collection actions against you,” the authorities say.

They will seek to suspend the driver’s licenses of people with debts over this amount

Authorities specify that when a person has more than $10,000 in overdue tax debt, the Department of Taxation is legally authorized to recommend suspending the driver’s license in New York.

It is important to note that before this decision is made, a Notice of Proposed Driving Suspension will be sent, giving the delinquent taxpayer 60 days to resolve the tax debt.

How the license suspension process works

If the notice is not answered on time and properly, authorities will contact the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to recommend suspending the driver’s license.

“The DMV will send you a Suspension or Revocation Order 15 days before the date your license is suspended,” it says.

The taxpayer then has until the deadline listed in the notice to pay off the debt, or the driver’s license will be suspended.

What options are there to resolve this problem

Those who receive a notice about a debt to be resolved can pay in full to avoid the measure or, if it has already been imposed, to have it lifted.

Setting up an installment payment agreement is another option. In these cases, if the terms of the agreement are met, suspension of the license will not be requested.

There are also exceptions to this measure, which can be found in this list.