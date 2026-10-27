The pothos, with its bright green leaves that can decorate any space, is usually among the plants favored for indoor placement.

Also known as the “devil’s ivy,” this plant has been sold for more than 100 years and stands out for the few problems it can cause its caretakers, according to Penn State University.

In that sense, knowing the light, temperature, and watering conditions it needs is key to promoting its healthy growth.

How to care for pothos so it grows quickly indoors: this is what the experts say

The institution explains that the plant should be placed in an area where it receives moderate to strong light. However, direct sun should be avoided at all costs because it will cause the leaves to turn yellow.

Since it will tend to grow toward the sun, another recommendation is to rotate the plant weekly so that its foliage is distributed evenly and the plant does not remain leaning in a single direction.

In addition, it is advisable to keep it at temperatures between 15.6 C and 26.7 C. “ Under these conditions, it is a vigorous and fast-growing plant ,” it states.

As for watering, the general instruction is to pay attention to the plant’s own conditions and water only when the soil is dry.

Root rot, when it is given too much water, is one of the main -and few- problems that pothos has, so it is emphasized that it is preferable to keep it dry rather than overly damp, a characteristic that makes it ideal for those who love plants but cannot dedicate much time in their day to caring for them.

Other key considerations for those who have a pothos

On a yearly basis, it is advisable in spring to plant the pothos in a container larger than the one it currently has, using substrate and trimming the roots, as well as up to 1/3 of the length of the stems, and adding new soil.

For its part, the University of Wisconsin-Madison extension indicates keeping these plants away from strong drafts as additional care for their well-being.