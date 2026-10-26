In the United States, the deadlines and procedures for settling an estate depend on the laws applicable in each state. In Georgia, a rule establishes what happens when a person dies without leaving a will and no heir comes forward to claim the assets of the estate.

The provision sets a deadline of four years from the time the documents authorizing the administration of the estate are granted.

If during that period no one claims to be an heir, the estate’s representative must go to court to begin proceedings that can end with the transfer of the assets.

In this regard, the law requires a court proceeding in which possible heirs may file objections before the final destination of the assets is determined.

How long does a family have to claim an inheritance in Georgia?

Section 53-2-51 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (O.C.G.A), within the article dedicated to escheat or reversion of property to the State, establishes a four-year deadline to begin proceedings when no one has come forward to claim as heir to a deceased person who died without a will.

The deadline is counted from the date on which the corresponding letters of the estate are granted, that is, the court documents that formally authorize its administration.

Once that period has passed without anyone appearing to claim as heir, the estate’s personal representative must file a petition with the county probate court that granted those documents.

The petition must identify the deceased person, state the date of death, note that no heirs appeared, and describe the assets that could pass to the state.

What happens if no heir claims the assets in four years?

When the estate representative files the petition, the court must issue a summons setting a deadline for possible heirs to file objections. According to section 53-2-51(b)(1) of the Georgia Code, that date must be set at least 60 days after the summons is issued. In addition, the court must order the publication of a notice to inform the heirs.

This additional deadline does not mean that all family members automatically get 60 more days from the expiration of the four years, since those days are counted from the court summons.

If someone files an objection claiming to have the right to the inheritance, the court must examine the claim and cannot order the distribution of the assets until it is determined that that person does not have the right to them.

Who receives the inheritance if no heirs appear?

If no possible heir files a valid objection within the deadline set by the court, Georgia law provides that the assets be delivered to the county board of education to be added to the education fund.

This procedure is known as escheat, a legal term that section 53-2-50 of the Georgia Code defines as the reversion of property to the State when no heirs appear to claim it and there is no other applicable provision by will or other means. In the case regulated by section 53-2-51, the rule specifically states that the assets are distributed to the county education board.

Therefore, the four-year deadline does not imply an immediate or automatic transfer, because the court procedure provided for by Georgia state law must first be completed.