The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to announce the official percentage of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Independent projections place the increase between 3.4% and 3.6%, a rise that could exceed the 2.8% applied this year and change the monthly income of millions of retirees and other beneficiaries. The final percentage will depend on the inflation data used by the federal government to make the calculation.

When the Social Security increase for 2027 will be announced

The 2027 COLA will be known this Wednesday, October 14, 2026. During this day, the SSA will announce the percentage that will be used to update next year’s benefits .

The announcement depends on the evolution of prices during the third quarter of the year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes the inflation data that same day, which make it possible to complete the official formula.

How much the 2027 COLA would be

Independent estimates place the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment in a range between 3.4% and 3.6%. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), an organization that analyzes Social Security benefits and defends the interests of older adults, projected an increase close to 3.5% or 3.6%, according to its estimates.

According to the organization, a 3.6% increase could represent around an additional USD69.75 per month for an average beneficiary.

For her part, independent analyst Mary Johnson calculated an approximate adjustment of 3.4%. The differences are due to forecasting methods and inflation data available before the official calculation is completed.

How much extra money retirees will receive with the Social Security increase

The additional money will depend on the monthly benefit each person receives. To understand the possible impact, these are some hypothetical examples with current payments of different amounts:

Current monthly benefit $1,000

With a 3.4% COLA: $1,034

With a 3.5% COLA: $1,035

With a 3.6% COLA: $1,036

Current monthly benefit $1,500

With a 3.4% COLA: $1,551

With a 3.5% COLA: $1,552.50

With a 3.6% COLA: $1,554

Current monthly benefit $2,000

With a 3.4% COLA: $2,068

With a 3.5% COLA: $2,070

With a 3.6% COLA: $2,072

Current monthly benefit $2,500

With a 3.4% COLA: $2,585

With a 3.5% COLA: $2,587.50

With a 3.6% COLA: $2,590

When will the 2027 COLA begin to be paid?

Once the percentage is confirmed, the adjustment will begin to be reflected in the payments corresponding to 2027. Historically, the Social Security COLA takes effect with the benefits payable in December, which beneficiaries receive in January of the following year.

In the case of SSI beneficiaries, adjusted payments usually begin at the end of December of the previous year, according to the program schedule.

How the COLA is calculated

The cost-of-living adjustment is calculated using a formula linked to inflation, not through a percentage that the government freely chooses each year.

The SSA uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). To determine the COLA, it compares the average of that indicator during July, August, and September with the average of the third quarter of the last year in which an adjustment was set.

Who will receive the Social Security increase in 2027

The COLA is automatically applied to eligible Social Security benefits, so beneficiaries do not have to file an application to obtain the adjustment. Those affected include retired workers, certain family members who receive benefits, and those who collect disability or survivor benefits.

The adjustment also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments, a program intended for older adults, blind people, or people with disabilities who meet the corresponding financial and eligibility requirements.