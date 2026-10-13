Social Security beneficiaries in the United States still have several payment dates left in October 2026. The next deposit goes to retirees, people with disabilities, and survivors whose birthdays fall between the 1st and the 10th of the month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA) payment schedule.

The date each person receives the money depends, in most cases, on the birth day of the account holder whose work history is used to calculate the amount of the benefit. For that reason, not all beneficiaries are paid on the same date.

In addition to the October 14 payment, the calendar includes two other dates during the month for those who receive their benefits under the usual Wednesday schedule.

Who will receive the October 14 payments?

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Social Security will pay beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th of the month, as long as they’re on the Wednesday payment schedule. This group includes retirees, people receiving disability benefits (SSDI), and survivors.

The SSA bases these dates on the birthday of the person whose work record the benefits are paid on. Regular payments are split into three groups: people born between the 1st and the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday of the month, those born between the 11th and the 20th on the third Wednesday, and those born between the 21st and the 31st on the fourth Wednesday.

This calendar does not apply to all beneficiaries, since according to the SSA, those who began receiving or applied for benefits before May 1, 1997 , as well as those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), have a different payment date.

After the Wednesday, October 14 deposit, the SSA calendar includes two other dates for beneficiaries who are paid according to the usual Wednesday schedule:

Wednesday, October 21 : those whose birth date falls between the 11th and the 20th of any month will be paid.

Wednesday, October 28: those born between the 21st and the 31st will receive the deposit.

On the other hand, the official calendar establishes that the SSI payment for November will be made on Friday, October 30. This happens because November 1 falls on a Sunday and, when the usual payment date coincides with a non-working day, the agency advances the deposit to the previous business day.

Where can the official payment schedule be checked?

Beneficiaries can check deposit dates in the official calendar published by the Social Security Administration . The document includes the payment dates for all of 2026 and makes it possible to distinguish between the regular Social Security calendar and SSI dates.

The SSA also has an online tool to review scheduled payments and those already received. To access it, users can go to the official payment schedule lookup service.

If the money does not arrive on the expected date, the SSA recommends waiting three additional business days before contacting the agency to report the problem.