The City of New York warns all drivers about the deadlines set for paying fines, since delaying them beyond the expected time will lead to an increase in the original amount.

According to the official information, the increases get larger as time goes by, and the fine is not paid. In certain cases, this penalty can be taken to court, at which point greater penalties are enabled, such as the vehicle being removed or towed.

The fines that must be paid within 30 days in NYC

The authorities indicate that all the penalties listed below must be paid within 30 days after:

Parking fine

School zone speed camera violation

Camera-issued violation for running a red light

Camera-issued violation for driving in a bus-only lane

MTA bus camera violation

Violation detected by a dynamic vehicle toll system

Fines may take time to appear in the payment system, so the advice is to keep checking or pay in advance by entering the violation number, which is found next to the barcode on the side or at the bottom of the parking ticket. If it is a camera ticket, the number is located at the top right as “Notice #”.

Penalties for not paying the fine on time

The deadline for parking fines starts counting from the moment the notice is received, and penalties accumulate as the days pass:

30 days: 10 dollars are added to the value of the fine

60 days: 20 additional dollars, the previous 10 dollars, and the value of the fine

90 days: 30 additional dollars, the previous 20 dollars, and the value of the fine

100 days: the fine goes to judgment

In the case of camera violation fines, the count starts from when they were recorded and increases as follows:

30 days: 25 dollars are added to the value of the fine

65 days: a final notice is sent by mail

75 days: the fine goes to judgment

“Payments can take up to two weeks to be processed and appear in the system,” authorities say.