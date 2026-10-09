Electricity prices rose in 44 states and the District of Columbia in July compared with the same month last year. The increases lifted the U.S. average 4.4% to 14.99 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

The agency released the July figures Sept. 24. EIA doesn’t collect electricity rates directly. It divides utilities’ retail revenue by the amount of power they sell, which produces an average that blends homes, businesses, factories and transportation.

Households took one of the biggest hits. The average residential price reached 18.31 cents per kilowatt-hour, up 4.9%. That tied transportation for the largest increase among sectors. Industrial customers saw a 4.7% rise and commercial customers 3.4%.

EIA updates the numbers monthly. Its figures for August are scheduled for release Oct. 23.

Which states saw the biggest electricity price increases in the US?

Hawaii led the country with a 25.4% jump in its average electricity price from July 2025. Ohio followed at 15.2%, and Maryland ranked third at 14.8%.

The rest of the increases were spread widely. Of the 44 states and DC where prices climbed, 11 rose by 10% or more, 26 by 2% to 10% and eight by less than 2%, based on EIA’s state map.

EIA’s update doesn’t explain why prices moved so differently from state to state. Each state figure is also an average of many utilities, and in some states, competing suppliers that set their own prices. That means a household’s rate can rise more or less than its state’s average.

EIA updates the numbers monthly. Its figures for August are scheduled for release Oct. 23.

Where does electricity cost the most in the US?

California had the highest average electricity price in the contiguous U.S. in July, at 30.71 cents per kilowatt-hour. That is about twice the national average. Massachusetts came next at 26.56 cents, followed by Rhode Island at 25.65 cents.

EIA’s ranking leaves out Alaska and Hawaii. The agency’s state map puts Hawaii in the same top price band as California, at 30 cents or more, but the update doesn’t list its exact figure.

At the other end of the scale, North Dakota had the lowest average in the contiguous U.S., at 9.09 cents. New Mexico followed at 9.52 cents and Louisiana at 9.74 cents.

Where did electricity prices go down in the US?

Six states saw their average electricity price fall from July 2025. Connecticut posted the steepest drop, 12.4%. New Mexico fell 8.3% and Louisiana 6.1%.

Arizona, Indiana and Wyoming rounded out the list, each with declines of less than 2%, based on EIA’s state map.

That gives New Mexico and Louisiana both a falling price and one of the country’s lowest averages. Along with North Dakota, they were the only places where electricity averaged less than 10 cents per kilowatt-hour.