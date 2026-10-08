Walmart is offering a 20×12-foot portable carport that can provide an alternative for shoppers who need to protect a vehicle or add outdoor storage space without building a permanent garage. The model is currently priced at $138.19 and features a galvanized steel frame with an all-weather cover.

The shelter measures 20 feet long, 12 feet wide and 10 feet high, giving it enough space to cover trucks, SUVs, boats and other large equipment. Walmart also describes it as a versatile shelter that can be used for outdoor storage, vehicles and other activities .

A 20×12 covered space for vehicles and equipment

The carport features a powder-coated galvanized steel frame designed to resist rust and corrosion during outdoor use. The frame is covered with a 140g polyethylene canopy that Walmart describes as waterproof, UV-resistant and tear-resistant.

The canopy is designed to provide protection throughout the year from conditions including rain, snow, wind and direct sunlight. That makes the structure useful not only for parking a vehicle but also for storing certain equipment outdoors.

Walmart is offering a 20×12-foot portable carport that can provide an alternative for shoppers who need to protect a vehicle or add outdoor storage space without building a permanent garage. walmart

With its 20×12-foot footprint, the shelter can provide additional covered space for a truck, SUV, boat, tools or other outdoor equipment.

Four roll-up doors and mesh windows

One feature that sets this model apart from a basic open-sided carport is its enclosed design.

The shelter comes with four roll-up doors and four mesh ventilation windows, allowing users to close off the structure for additional protection or open sections to improve airflow. The sidewalls can also be removed.

The ventilation features can be useful when the shelter is used to store vehicles, tools or equipment for extended periods, allowing air to circulate inside the structure.

How much the carport costs at Walmart

At the time of checking, Walmart lists the 20×12×10-foot carport online for $138.19.

The listing also says the structure uses a spring-button connection system designed to make assembly easier without tools.

As with other Walmart Marketplace products, the price and availability may change, so shoppers should check the listing before purchasing.