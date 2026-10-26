A historic US furniture company announced the permanent closure of its stores after 128 years of family history. It is Haynes Furniture, a chain that also operates The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets locations and that began liquidating its products before saying goodbye to the market.

According to SB360 Capital Partners, the firm in charge of organizing the closing sales, the liquidation began on October 8, 2026. The process includes furniture, mattresses, and rugs, with discounts and new markdowns expected as the sale progresses.

Which furniture chain is closing in the United States after 128 years?

Haynes Furniture is a family-owned company that developed its business activity mainly in Virginia. Its history dates back to 1898, and for four generations, it was linked to the sale of furniture and home goods.

Over the years, the family also developed The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets, a chain specializing in furniture from well-known brands, luxury products, and items from excess inventory or previous collections.

The company’s chief executive described the closure as the end of a chapter for the family, its employees, and the customers who accompanied the business for generations.

The company confirmed that both brands will cease operations permanently, although it did not give a single date for the final closure of all locations.

Where are the 12 furniture stores closing in the United States?

The announcement includes four Haynes Furniture locations in Virginia and eight The Dump locations, distributed across five states.

The stores included in the process are:

Haynes Furniture, Virginia

Newport News: 12620 Jefferson Avenue.

Richmond: 6550 Hull Street Road.

Richmond: 9515 West Broad Street.

Virginia Beach: 5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets

Arizona: Tempe, 1345 West Elliot Road.

Georgia: Atlanta, 815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

Illinois: Deerfield, 250 South Waukegan Road.

Illinois: Lombard, 2860 South Highland Avenue.

Texas: Houston, 10251 North Freeway.

Texas: Irving, 2700 Ranch Trail.

Virginia: Norfolk, 801 North Military Highway.

Virginia: Richmond, 7204 Brook Road.

The company included these locations in its official closure announcement. However, hours and product availability may vary during the liquidation.

What will the $100 million liquidation of Haynes Furniture and The Dump be like?

The liquidation began on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and is being organized with the collaboration of SB360 Capital Partners.

According to a second company statement, The Dump sale includes merchandise with an approximate retail value of $100 million.

Among the items offered are:

Furniture for different rooms in the home.

Mattresses from well-known brands.

Rugs and decorative pieces.

Luxury products and items from previous collections.

The company said there will be significant discounts and new price cuts during the liquidation process.

How long will Haynes Furniture and The Dump stores remain open?

The statement confirmed the permanent closure of both chains but did not set a definitive date for the last day of service at each branch.

For that reason, those who wish to take advantage of the liquidation should check directly with the stores to find out the hours, the available products, and the purchase conditions.

The company said the discounts will continue during the closure process, which will mark the end of a commercial history of 128 years in the United States.