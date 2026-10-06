The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported an expansion of the recall of frozen products from the Great Value and Trader Joe’s brands due to possible contamination with E. coli 0145. The affected foods are frozen organic mixed berries and blueberries that were distributed to selected stores in various U.S. states.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., the manufacturing company based in San Carlos, Chile, extended the recalls that had begun on July 3, 2026, and had subsequently been expanded on September 3, where the measure includes lots of two Great Value products sold at Walmart and one Trader Joe’s product. The FDA published the company’s notice as a public service and clarified that it does not endorse the company or the products mentioned.

In this regard, the agency recommends that consumers check their freezers, since some of the recalled products have best-by dates that extend into 2028. Those who find any of the affected lots should not consume them.

Which products did Walmart and Trader Joe’s have to recall?

The expanded recall covers three frozen products for which, to determine whether one is affected, it is necessary to check the name, size, lot code and the date indicated on the package.

Walmart: Grate Value Organic Triple Berry Blend and Great Value Organic Blueberries

One of the first is the Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, an organic blend of three berries weighing 283 grams and sold under that brand in selected Walmart stores. The characteristics according to the FDA are:

UPC: 7874211226

Affected lots: 6 031 01 and 6 041 01

Lot location: front of package

Best-by dates: January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028

The second product included is the 283-gram package of Great Value frozen organic blueberries, whose characteristics are:

UPC: 7874211213

Affected lots: 6 019 01, 6 030 01 and 6 163 01

Lot location: front of package

Best-by dates: January 19, 2028, February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028

Trader Joe’s: Organic Mixed Berry Blend

The third product is a 340-gram organic frozen berry blend from Trader Joe’s and its characteristics are:

UPC: 00977654

Affected lot: 6 051 01

Lot location: back of package

Best-by date: February 20, 2028

The FDA indicated that consumers who have any of these lots should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased to request a refund.

In which states were the recalled products from Walmart and Trader Joe’s sold?

The affected Great Value products were sent to selected Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico. Distribution reached:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

and Puerto Rico

In the case of Trader Joe’s, the recalled product was distributed in selected stores in 26 states and Washington D.C, the list includes:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North Carolina

South Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

E. coli: what intestinal symptoms can it cause?

The FDA reported that E. coli infections produce Shiga toxin that can cause diarrhea, which may be bloody, severe abdominal pain or cramping, fever, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication that can cause kidney failure, especially in young children, people with weakened immune systems and older adults.