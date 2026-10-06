The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported an expansion of the recall of frozen products from the Great Value and Trader Joe’s brands due to possible contamination with E. coli 0145. The affected foods are frozen organic mixed berries and blueberries that were distributed to selected stores in various U.S. states.
Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., the manufacturing company based in San Carlos, Chile, extended the recalls that had begun on July 3, 2026, and had subsequently been expanded on September 3, where the measure includes lots of two Great Value products sold at Walmart and one Trader Joe’s product. The FDA published the company’s notice as a public service and clarified that it does not endorse the company or the products mentioned.
In this regard, the agency recommends that consumers check their freezers, since some of the recalled products have best-by dates that extend into 2028. Those who find any of the affected lots should not consume them.
Which products did Walmart and Trader Joe’s have to recall?
The expanded recall covers three frozen products for which, to determine whether one is affected, it is necessary to check the name, size, lot code and the date indicated on the package.
Walmart: Grate Value Organic Triple Berry Blend and Great Value Organic Blueberries
One of the first is the Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, an organic blend of three berries weighing 283 grams and sold under that brand in selected Walmart stores. The characteristics according to the FDA are:
- UPC: 7874211226
- Affected lots: 6 031 01 and 6 041 01
- Lot location: front of package
- Best-by dates: January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028
The second product included is the 283-gram package of Great Value frozen organic blueberries, whose characteristics are:
- UPC: 7874211213
- Affected lots: 6 019 01, 6 030 01 and 6 163 01
- Lot location: front of package
- Best-by dates: January 19, 2028, February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028
Trader Joe’s: Organic Mixed Berry Blend
The third product is a 340-gram organic frozen berry blend from Trader Joe’s and its characteristics are:
- UPC: 00977654
- Affected lot: 6 051 01
- Lot location: back of package
- Best-by date: February 20, 2028
The FDA indicated that consumers who have any of these lots should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased to request a refund.
In which states were the recalled products from Walmart and Trader Joe’s sold?
The affected Great Value products were sent to selected Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico. Distribution reached:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- and Puerto Rico
In the case of Trader Joe’s, the recalled product was distributed in selected stores in 26 states and Washington D.C, the list includes:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
E. coli: what intestinal symptoms can it cause?
The FDA reported that E. coli infections produce Shiga toxin that can cause diarrhea, which may be bloody, severe abdominal pain or cramping, fever, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication that can cause kidney failure, especially in young children, people with weakened immune systems and older adults.