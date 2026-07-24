Wendy’s has permanently closed another restaurant in the United States, marking the latest location to shut its doors as the fast food chain continues a broader plan to eliminate underperforming stores across the country.

The restaurant, located at 1600 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio, recently closed permanently. The closure comes months after Wendy’s announced it would shut down hundreds of restaurants while investing in new locations with stronger long-term growth potential.

Another Wendy’s restaurant closes its doors

Customers in Troy were met with signs confirming the restaurant had permanently closed. The location had served the community for years, but it is now the latest Wendy’s restaurant to be removed from the company’s portfolio.

While Wendy’s has not indicated that all closures are directly tied to its restructuring strategy, the latest shutdown comes as the company continues carrying out the plan it unveiled last year to optimize its restaurant network.

Why is Wendy’s closing restaurants?

In late 2024, Wendy’s announced plans to close approximately 140 underperforming restaurants by the end of the year. Those closures were in addition to about 100 to 140 restaurants that the company typically closes each year as part of its normal business cycle, bringing the total number of shutdowns to roughly 300 locations.

Company executives said the affected restaurants were generally older stores that were no longer meeting financial expectations. Instead of keeping low-performing locations open, Wendy’s plans to replace many of them with newer restaurants in stronger markets.

Company executives said the affected restaurants were generally older stores that were no longer meeting financial expectations.

At the same time, the chain continues to expand. Wendy’s has said it expects to open new restaurants while closing older ones, making the strategy a reshaping of its footprint rather than a reduction in its overall presence across the United States.

The company believes the approach will improve long-term sales by focusing investment on modern, higher-performing locations that better serve customers and support future growth.