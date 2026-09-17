Wooden furniture can accumulate over time glass marks, whitish stains and traces of moisture that alter its appearance.

In the face of these signs, some home tricks suggest using everyday products before resorting to stronger cleaners.

One of them consists of rubbing a small amount of white toothpaste over the affected area

What is rubbing toothpaste on wooden furniture for?

Toothpaste is used to try to reduce white stains or superficial water marks that may remain on wooden furniture. A small amount of white toothpaste should be placed on the stain and gently rubbed with a cloth using circular motions.

Its usefulness is related to the mild abrasives present in many toothpastes, which help remove residue and superficial stains through light friction.

After rubbing, it is recommended to completely remove the product with a barely damp cloth and dry the surface well, avoiding leaving any moisture on the wood.

Why do they recommend rubbing toothpaste on wooden furniture?

This trick is often recommended because white toothpaste contains cleaning agents and slightly abrasive particles capable of acting on dirt or localized marks without initially resorting to harsher cleaning products.